Human predictions and human conclusions lead to human confusion.
PRB Ministry
30 Subscribers
3 views
Published 14 hours ago

2Thess Lesson #66; A study within Isaiah chapter 66, we can see a few scriptures that may be misunderstood when emotions and human viewpoint cloud a person's judgment.  Scripture must be interpreted by other scriptures, along with historical context and the view to the original language.

godjesus christsatanbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

