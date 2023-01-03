Create New Account
Blood Clotting Concerns Take a New Level Among the Vaxed for an Already-Thrombogenic Disease
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Dr. McCullough has witnessed blood clotting even in the unvaxed—after multiple C19 infections.

Add in higher doses of spike from the C19 shot, and the risk profile gets even scarier.

"We know in a paper, for instance, by Furtig & colleagues, that the messenger RNA is measurable in the bloodstream for two weeks after vaccination—and the curves were not going down."

Dr. Peter A. McCullough (@P_McCulloughMD) is a world-renowned MD — fighting against censorship and reprisal. He has teamed up with The Wellness Company (@twc_health), where he now serves as Chief Scientific Officer. 

Source:

https://rumble.com/v23idfy-blood-clotting-concerns-take-a-new-level-among-the-vaxed-for-an-already-thr.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=19

Keywords
pandemicpredictionpopulation controlbioweaponxfilescovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

