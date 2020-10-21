BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Successful Covid Doctor SILENCED by Federal Trade Commission (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
903 views • October 21, 2020
Successful Covid Doctor SILENCED by Federal Trade Commission (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alison Morrow at:-
https://youtu.be/_FqITndW4-U

#doctorscensored #mediabias #covid19 Dr. David Brownstein has successfully treated more than a hundred patients with Covid 19, without a single fatality. When he published interviews with patients and results of their treatment on his own website, however, he received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission telling him he was violating the law. The FTC wrote: “It is unlawful under the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C Sec. 41 et seq. to advertise that a product or service can prevent, treat, or cure human disease unless you possess competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made. For COVID-19, no such study is currently known to exist for the products or services identified above. Thus, any Coronavirus-related prevention or treatment claims regarding such products or services are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence. You must immediately cease making all such claims.” Dr. Brownstein is a Board-Certified family physician with decades of experience working with patients who have heard "there's nothing we can do for you." He is the Medical Director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, MI. According to his website, "Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success in using natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Wayne State University School of Medicine. Dr. Brownstein is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American College for the Advancement in Medicine."

MAKE A PAYPAL DONATION:
https://www.paypal.me/alisonmorrowmedia

SUPPORT ME ON PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow

BOOK MY MEDIA TRAINING:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/

Dr. Brownstein's Website:
https://www.drbrownstein.com/

Dr. Bownstein's Peer Reviewed Covid Study:
http://www.kaarid.ca/uploads/1/2/6/7/12670943/oral_vitamin_a_c_d.pdf

Editorial About Dr. Brownstein's Study:
https://cf5e727d-d02d-4d71-89ff-9fe2d3ad957f.filesusr.com/ugd/adf864_70a18d9a200f48d8ac5ebe2a703340a3.pdf



I QUIT MY TV NEWS CAREER TO LIVE IN AN AIRSTREAM:
https://youtu.be/qbovhVfGt5M
Keywords
censorshiptreatmentdoctorscoronaviruscovid 19dr david brownstein
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Your dreams may be protecting you from 83 diseases, major new study finds

Your dreams may be protecting you from 83 diseases, major new study finds

Cassie B.
Researchers Observe Surprising Pattern of Fat Loss Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Researchers Observe Surprising Pattern of Fat Loss Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Modest Fermented Dairy Intake to Lower Heart Disease Mortality

Study Links Modest Fermented Dairy Intake to Lower Heart Disease Mortality

Coco Somers
Rhubarb, a $2 Grocery Store Staple, Linked to Cholesterol, Digestion and Liver Benefits in Report

Rhubarb, a $2 Grocery Store Staple, Linked to Cholesterol, Digestion and Liver Benefits in Report

Coco Somers
Pilot Trial Tests Resistant Starch and Psyllium Blend for IBS on Low-FODMAP Diet

Pilot Trial Tests Resistant Starch and Psyllium Blend for IBS on Low-FODMAP Diet

Coco Somers
Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy