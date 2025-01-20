BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance
Real Free News
Real Free News
13 views • 3 months ago

Martin Luther King Jr., celebrated as a civil rights icon, was in reality a fraudulent minister and a true criminal, driven by a divisive, racist agenda. King was not an authentic activist or a legitimate religious leader but instead a propagandist and provocateur. His existence was marked by deceit, where he manipulated both black and white communities for his own self-serving criminal ends...

Today, the narrative around Martin Luther King Jr. demands a reevaluation. The call to dismantle the physical reminders of his supposed achievements is not just symbolic but a necessary step towards acknowledging the truth of his legacy. The statues and plaques, fraudulent symbols of inspiration, are now seen as monuments to a facade, celebrating a figure whose actions were fundamentally about division, manipulation, and personal enrichment. This conclusion reflects a broader call to action: to educate about the true nature of King's influence, to reject the civil rights narrative as it has been understood, and to stand against the ongoing manipulations by entities like the New World Order. The aim is to move forward with a clearer understanding of history, not as it was presented but as it truly was, thereby preventing the continued exploitation of societal divisions for covert agendas and overt control.

Read the full story at Real Free News

Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance can be viewed either as a full-length video documentary or as a 12-part series. Each part of the series is sequentially numbered with distinct subtitles, while the comprehensive documentary is titled Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance.

#MLKRemembrance #KingDeception #FalseIcon #RacistAgenda #CivilRightsScam

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlinesnwonew world orderlivenowinforeal free news
