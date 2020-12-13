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Bill Joy_ Η CRISPR -Ο κίνδυνος στην μελλοντική τεχνολογία
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16 views • December 13, 2020
Bill Joy, Co-founder of Sun Microsystems, explains that it may not be technology itself that holds potential disaster. It may be humans using technology that pose the biggest threat to our continued existence.
Bill Joy spoke to Nathan Gardels at the Berggruen Philosophy and Culture Center workshops on AI at Stanford in March, 2016.
Bill Joy spoke to Nathan Gardels at the Berggruen Philosophy and Culture Center workshops on AI at Stanford in March, 2016.
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