MZTV 1236: Why There is Only One God
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
Published Wednesday |

If there were another capital "G" God Who could bring us to the same consummation without the eonian train of suffering we currently endure, we would vote THIS God out of office so fast that He would be but a blur upon the celestial stage.

