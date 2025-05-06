❗️Israeli Air Force completely destroyed the airport in Sanas, Yemen & attacked the Dahban power plant

❗️The Israeli Air Force completely destroyed the airport in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and attacked the Dahban power plant, Israeli radio station Kan reports.

The terminal and all passenger planes at the airport in the capital of Yemen were completely destroyed.

Adding Update: From the official statements of the Houthis on the bombing of Sanaa.

No Israeli or US aggression can divert us from the path of supporting Gaza - our sea and air blockade against the Zionists will continue.

We will meet escalation with escalation. We have many Zionist targets ahead that we have not yet targeted.

Our battle with the US, UK and Israel will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops.

Israel itself carried out strikes on Yemen jointly with the United States.