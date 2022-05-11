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Washington’s all-seeing eye U.S. provides real-time intelligence to Ukraine
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63 views • May 11, 2022
RT.
According to reports in the New York Times, Washington is providing real-time battlefield intelligence to Kiev, helping its military to target Russian troops. One of the reports also claimed that the shared information assisted Ukraine in killing a number of Russian generals. The Pentagon has confirmed passing on the information, however denied it was aimed at striking Russian military leaders.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13qqxl-washingtons-all-seeing-eye-u.s.-provides-real-time-intelligence-to-ukraine.html
According to reports in the New York Times, Washington is providing real-time battlefield intelligence to Kiev, helping its military to target Russian troops. One of the reports also claimed that the shared information assisted Ukraine in killing a number of Russian generals. The Pentagon has confirmed passing on the information, however denied it was aimed at striking Russian military leaders.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13qqxl-washingtons-all-seeing-eye-u.s.-provides-real-time-intelligence-to-ukraine.html
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