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Awaken: From the Lies. [part.2]
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1606 views • March 17, 2022
This eye opening documentary (Awaken: From the Lies) is a compilation of many other documentaries and videos which have all been banned/censored and suppressed from the internet.
Here are only some of the many videos used in this compilation:
• Europa: The Last Battle
• The Greatest Story Never Told
• David Cole in Auschwitz
• Auschwitz: The Surprising Hidden Truth
• Holocaust Revisionism For Beginners
• The Holocaust: Shifting the Blame
• Hellstorm
• The Majdanek Gas Chamber Myth
Here are only some of the many videos used in this compilation:
• Europa: The Last Battle
• The Greatest Story Never Told
• David Cole in Auschwitz
• Auschwitz: The Surprising Hidden Truth
• Holocaust Revisionism For Beginners
• The Holocaust: Shifting the Blame
• Hellstorm
• The Majdanek Gas Chamber Myth
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