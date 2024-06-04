BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Technical Presentation: WBAN on a 6gloPAN and your electromagnetic body part
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
78 views • 11 months ago
  • September 6, 2022

  • Psinergy@psinergy8,037 followersJoinFollow

    • This presentation is for folks who do not understand how their body has already been made commercially available to the cloud since 2005. IEEE is the International standards for Electronics and Electrical Engineering. You will find your body on the web and commercially accessible via the same wireless working groups for all wireless devices. How did it happen? How can you gain access to the biosensors that are magnetically routing the data instead of your lunch in your red blood cells? (folks, this one is for you and while it is not my a game, i give myself a b and if you want me to include anything please let me know. I am currently working on signs for the literal math from a to b so people can understand energy harvesting.)

    Keywords
    wbanpsinergysabrina wallacetechnical presentation6glopanelectromagnetic body part
    FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
    Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
    Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
    Related videos
    More from Brighteon
    Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
    Help & Information
    Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
    Follow Us
    Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

    © Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

    Privacy Policy

    Account
    Log In
    Create an Account
    Settings
    Change Theme

    © Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

    Privacy Policy