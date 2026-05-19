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EXCLUSIVE: UN PLANS DIGITAL PRISON! - Alex Newman Exposes Digital IDs & UFO Disclosure
World Alternative Media
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FIND MORE FROM ALEX NEWMAN HERE:

https://libertysentinel.org/

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Josh Sigurdson talks with investigative journalist Alex Newman of Liberty Sentinel and The New American about the international rollout of digital IDs, CBDCs and the internet of things as billions unwittingly fall prey to the new technocratic system of governance.


From the United Nations Pact For The Future which 193 countries signed on to back in September of 2024 to the moves made by banks and private corporations to use "convenience" to usher in the new digital age, both the left and right sides of the paradigm in their own ways are behind this agenda.


Alex Newman breaks down the intricacies of the technocratic system, the organizations behind these moves and the application of said powers in this video.


Newman also explores his thoughts on the recent UFO and UAP disclosures and whether or not it's a psyop, a move towards Project Bluebeam type fear mongering or potentially a demonic disclosure.


With this, we delve into end times spiritual warfare straight out of Revelation.


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World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewspoliticsaiconspiracyunited nationsufostechnocracydeclassifiedelon muskbanksufo disclosurebook of revelationalex newmandigital iduapwefjosh sigurdsongreat resetcbdcwamdata centers
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