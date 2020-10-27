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AZ. MMS EMERGENCY MEDICINE: Premeasured Dry Mix of ClO2 for storage - How to measure, how to store
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549 views • October 27, 2020
Here I show how to take ClO2 dry flakes and measure out amounts to store with your emergency storage kits. You can even store the flakes in bottles with instructions on them telling how much water to make ClO2 at 22.4%. All you have to do is add the specied amount of water and mix. The basic ratio is 8 grams of dry flakes (80%) to 20 grams of distilled water. Storing ClO2 dry is much easier to transport, store or send in the mail than liquid form.
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