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Who Called the Swat Team on Alex Jones? Plus Hard Hitting Interview with Swat Team Leader Lt. Beck(Classic 1997)
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90 views • August 24, 2021
Mike Hanson was Alex Jones’ personal cameraman and Access TV producer from 1995-2010
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PLEASE HELP FUND OUR CHANNEL!
Paypal us!!! https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MikeHansonArchives
Venmo us!!! https://www.venmo.com//Mike-Hanson-Archives
Email us: [email protected]
Buy My Book to fund our channel: Send $25 to Mike Hanson P.O. Box 481 Gonzales, TX 78629 or call us (830)672-3089 for a signed copy of Bohemian Grove: Cult of Conspiracy
Please donate to Mike Hanson's Nonprofit Association. 100% goes to help less fortunate people in Gonzales, TX. https://gofund.me/9eb9e647
FRIEND ME ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/mike.hansonarchives
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/mike-hanson-archives
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