"There will be a world war within 3~4 months"
Can you see it?
Can you see it?
204 views • 10 months ago

"within 3~4 months, maybe sooner, there will be a world war"

https://rumble.com/v5169hs--serbia-vucic-we-will-have-world-war-in-3-4-months-were-checking-our-oil-fl.html



テレビインタビューで、はっきりと「3～4か月以内に、もしかしたらもっと早く、世界大戦が起こるだろう」と述べています。

アレクサンダル・ヴチッチはセルビアの大統領です

https://x.com/MaajidNawaz/status/1800240557056295238



ロシア艦艇がフロリダ沖でミサイル訓練を実施

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/national-news/breaking-news-russian-ships-conduct-missile-drills-off-coast-of-florida


House passes resolution to automatically enroll men aged 18-26 in military draft

米下院、18~26歳の男性を自動的に徴兵する法案を可決



第三次世界大戦刻々と迫る

https://x.com/oikawa_yukihisa/status/1801625306547319158



国連ロシア代表：和平案最後通告

国連安全保障理事会 ネベンジャ ロシア代表、最終警告：「西側諸国とウクライナは、ロシアが提案するウクライナとの和平提案を拒否した場合、流血の継続に対する政治的および道徳的責任は彼らに課せられることになる」と発言。

https://x.com/aussiecossack/status/1801721427185516862



NATOはロシアのプーチン大統領によるウクライナとの和平提案を拒否した。 戦争当事者でもない部外者のNATOは戦争をしたくてたまらない

https://x.com/BRICSinfo/status/1801722563044728904



NATO教官

https://x.com/Reloaded7701/status/1797642652785209648



カリーニングラードに最大100個を配備

https://x.com/CaptCoronado/status/1800736501376200753



The Russian nuclear-powered submarine Kazan sailed into the port of Havana, just 160 km from the US, after conducting military drills.

https://x.com/AJEnglish/status/1801034245617672515



プーチン大統領「広島と長崎に使用された原爆の3～4倍の威力」“戦術核兵器の使用”を想定した演習の第二段階を開始

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/35d13190f718716af60eaf3f015dbd02632996fa


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


https://x.com/kurementain_/status/1746745113966153932




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qddx-SC6c2A



https://www.brighteon.com/b499b4ed-7cdd-4b1e-bae0-93485cd96640

nwoww3ebs
