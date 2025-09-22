ARE EMPLOYERS REALLY KEEPING EMPLOYEES SAFE ⚕ DURING OUR NEW AGE OF COVIDIOCRACY⁉️

Tammy K. Clark - OSHA Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) specialist

Are employers really keeping employees safe during our new age of Covidiocracy?

Just a few months ago, OSHA would be fining employers for the same suffocating mandates now being implemented!

270 women got pregnant while participating in the Pfizer covid vaccine trials.

MUST WATCH full video:

Naomi Wolf worked with 3,500 experts over the course of 2.5 years to analyze the 450,000 documents that Pfizer was forced to release via a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request.





Their findings are compiled in this book:

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMiyS_vXjCo