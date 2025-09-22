BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ARE EMPLOYERS REALLY KEEPING EMPLOYEES SAFE ⚕ DURING OUR NEW AGE OF COVIDIOCRACY⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
691 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 23 hours ago

Tammy K. Clark - OSHA Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) specialist

Are employers really keeping employees safe during our new age of Covidiocracy?

12.5 minutes

Just a few months ago, OSHA would be fining employers for the same suffocating mandates now being implemented!

Medical facilities have controlled environments that help make up for the lowered oxygen intake of face coverings - schools, public spaces, and stores do not.


5 years later:


270 women got pregnant while participating in the Pfizer covid vaccine trials.

Mysteriously, for 234 of these women, the records of what happened to their pregnancy were "lost". Of the 36 women's pregnancies that were recorded, OVER 80% LOST THEIR BABIES.


Pfizer knew that. They hid this information.


MUST WATCH full video:

https://youtu.be/DBUimaBS86k?si=dmm-f1tUsbe3o2Sq


Naomi Wolf worked with 3,500 experts over the course of 2.5 years to analyze the 450,000 documents that Pfizer was forced to release via a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request.


Their findings are compiled in this book:

The Pfizer Papers, Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity.


@FEDUPCITIZEN7 @mysticphoeniix @karoola @Fan1776 @indydee


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOznekdDRsp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link


https://gab.com/gailauss/posts/115245180779948478


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMiyS_vXjCo

Keywords
pfizercovidiocracymulti pronged attackpharmagiciansemployer responsibility for employees
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy