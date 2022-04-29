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Spiritual Evolution, Awareness About Magnesium Sulfate, Bi-carb & Aluminum & HAARP With Matt Landman
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42 views • April 29, 2022
Transcendent Explorations: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOSrM6mN5TcDst3MwUAjKfg
https://speroprotectionclothing.com/
http://www.actualactivists.com/
https://frankenskies.com/watchnow/
Topics Discussed:
Living Connected On Purpose
Our pathways to continue spiritually evolving
Teachings from Steiner books - A road to self knowledge, the threshold of the spiritual world, incarnation of arahman and the secret brotherhood
Being able to learning from everyone
Learnings around Magnesium sulfate, bicarb soda and aluminum
Fluoride, Aluminum and Non native EMR
Are we meant to have the earth experience thousands of times or can it be 1 and done
Reverence for children
HAARP Station in Exmouth Western Australia
Man manipulated floods in Australia
I hope you guys love this episode. Appreciate any ratings and reviews in return
About Matt
Through grassroots activism, film, interviews, and international summits, Matt has gained recognition as a leader in 5G and geoengineering/chemtrail awareness activism. Matt presents unprecedented and view-changing information directly from official documentation and accepted research.
Matt Landman created the social change documentary Frankenskies, bringing awareness to ongoing atmospheric aerosol injections, chemtrails, weather modification programs and geoengineering. Matt has hosted a series of conferences, events and protests concerning the questions surrounding chemtrails and relentlessly continues to speak out against the ongoing lies in our skies.
In 2018 he hosted the third Global Summit to Stop Geoengineering in Tucson Arizona, protesting the SCOPEX sky-dimming experiment, after which the experiment was placed on ongoing hiatus.
In addition, Matt continues to contest varied Telecom networks with efforts to help citizens locally fight the rollout of the dangerous and disputed 5G data network in their communities.
He is also currently working on a sequel film titled Frankenskies 2 : Climate Chains, which exposes the false narrative behind climate change and how weather modification programs combined with smart technology and media control will result in humanity’s enslavement if gone unchecked.
Matt is now leading a movement to protect humanity from harmful electromagnetic frequencies with his new project, EMF-shielded SPERO Protection Clothing. Matt aims to offer protection from the dangers of 5G and EMF radiation, before the technology hits widespread adoption. He was inspired to create this clothing and accessory line when he saw the
https://speroprotectionclothing.com/
http://www.actualactivists.com/
https://frankenskies.com/watchnow/
Topics Discussed:
Living Connected On Purpose
Our pathways to continue spiritually evolving
Teachings from Steiner books - A road to self knowledge, the threshold of the spiritual world, incarnation of arahman and the secret brotherhood
Being able to learning from everyone
Learnings around Magnesium sulfate, bicarb soda and aluminum
Fluoride, Aluminum and Non native EMR
Are we meant to have the earth experience thousands of times or can it be 1 and done
Reverence for children
HAARP Station in Exmouth Western Australia
Man manipulated floods in Australia
I hope you guys love this episode. Appreciate any ratings and reviews in return
About Matt
Through grassroots activism, film, interviews, and international summits, Matt has gained recognition as a leader in 5G and geoengineering/chemtrail awareness activism. Matt presents unprecedented and view-changing information directly from official documentation and accepted research.
Matt Landman created the social change documentary Frankenskies, bringing awareness to ongoing atmospheric aerosol injections, chemtrails, weather modification programs and geoengineering. Matt has hosted a series of conferences, events and protests concerning the questions surrounding chemtrails and relentlessly continues to speak out against the ongoing lies in our skies.
In 2018 he hosted the third Global Summit to Stop Geoengineering in Tucson Arizona, protesting the SCOPEX sky-dimming experiment, after which the experiment was placed on ongoing hiatus.
In addition, Matt continues to contest varied Telecom networks with efforts to help citizens locally fight the rollout of the dangerous and disputed 5G data network in their communities.
He is also currently working on a sequel film titled Frankenskies 2 : Climate Chains, which exposes the false narrative behind climate change and how weather modification programs combined with smart technology and media control will result in humanity’s enslavement if gone unchecked.
Matt is now leading a movement to protect humanity from harmful electromagnetic frequencies with his new project, EMF-shielded SPERO Protection Clothing. Matt aims to offer protection from the dangers of 5G and EMF radiation, before the technology hits widespread adoption. He was inspired to create this clothing and accessory line when he saw the
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