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Giuliani laments the state of 'anti-cop' cities: "This isn't a game" | The Gorka Reality Check
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60 views • August 02, 2021
Former Mayor of NYC and noted legal ally of former president Trump, Rudy Giuliani, comments on the dangers of crime in communities across the country that have decided to socially and monetarily turn their backs on law enforcement. - via The Gorka Reality Check with Dr. Sebastian Gorka
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