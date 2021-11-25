© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“If You Don’t Control What Goes Into Your Body, You Don’t Control Anything…”
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • November 25, 2021
Hosts Christine Dolan and L Todd Wood speak with renown human rights attorney Mary Holland on the phalanx of medical tyranny – big Pharma, the US government, and the medical community.
Civil and political rights definition. Civil and political rights are a class of rights that protect individuals' freedom from infringement by governments, social organisations, and private individuals. They ensure one's entitlement to participate in the civil and political life of society and the state without discrimination or repression
This interview highlights the identical issues in New Zealand
This interview was aired on September 12, 2021.
Civil and political rights definition. Civil and political rights are a class of rights that protect individuals' freedom from infringement by governments, social organisations, and private individuals. They ensure one's entitlement to participate in the civil and political life of society and the state without discrimination or repression
This interview highlights the identical issues in New Zealand
This interview was aired on September 12, 2021.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.