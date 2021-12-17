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LAUSD BACKS AWAY FROM VACCINE MANDATE
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201 views • December 17, 2021
LAUSD BACKS AWAY FROM VACCINE MANDATE
The Director of Protection of the Educational Rights for Kids (PERK), Amy Bohn, fills Del in on the huge win her organization along with Children’s Health Defense have claimed on vaccine mandates.
#PERK #ChildrensHealthDefense #LAUSDMandate
POSTED: December 17, 2021
The Director of Protection of the Educational Rights for Kids (PERK), Amy Bohn, fills Del in on the huge win her organization along with Children’s Health Defense have claimed on vaccine mandates.
#PERK #ChildrensHealthDefense #LAUSDMandate
POSTED: December 17, 2021
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