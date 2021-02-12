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Democrats' impeachment myth | Rob Schmitt
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40 views • February 12, 2021
'It's all ridiculous' - Rob Schmitt on the political game being played before our eyes over the truth from January, the Democrats 'trick' to hide Biden from the spotlight in 2020 and more - via Newsmax TV's 'Rob Schmitt Tonight.'
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