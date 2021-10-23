Joe Biden Participates in a CNN Town Hall in Baltimore - October 21, 2021

Joe Biden participates in a bias, CNN Town Hall. Soft questions given and answers already rehearsed, Biden spins this session hosted by Democrat loyalist Anderson Cooper who helps Old Joe keep on track and continually leads with the answer for Joey just to say Yes. When Cooper is doing the answers he needs to still help him, to stop telling his stories, when him mind wanders. He has screened people who are given questions for the audience to ask, all at the Baltimore Center in Maryland on October 21, 2021. Uploaded to for archival purposes only. To show the rubbish Biden spins and how he is pandered to buy the left. My dad said they even had clapping machines to get the crowd going.