Wake Up Or Let Them Screw You

(To the tune of “Wake Up, Little Susie” by the Everly Brothers)

Written by DC Dave

Video by BuelahMan

Images by Smoloko and the late, great David Dees

(these parody lyrics were first posted in writing in May 2017, long before the stolen election of 2020 and the "vaccine" mandates of 2021)



Wake up or let ’em screw you, wake up.

Wake up or let ’em screw you, wake up.



It’s like we’ve been asleep.

Wake up, my country, and weep.

We let ‘em get by with 9/11

And we’re in trouble deep.



Wake up or let ’em screw you.

Wake up or let ’em screw you.



Well, what will you tell your children?

You didn’t want to rock the boat?

Did you really think it’d be all right

If you just turned out to vote?



Wake up or let ’em screw you.

Wake up or let ’em screw you.



Years ago in Dallas they murdered JFK.

See what we invited then when we just looked away.

Wake up or let ’em screw you.

Wake up or let ’em screw you.



We gotta wise up.



Wake up or let ’em screw you, wake up.

Wake up or let ’em screw you, wake up.



Vietnam wasn’t so hot.

We fell for Lyndon’s plot.

The latest plan is in the works

And it’s coming, ready or not.



Wake up or let ’em screw you.

Wake up or let ’em screw you.



Well, what will you tell your children?

You didn’t want to rock the boat?

Did you really think it’d be all right

If you just turned out to vote?



Wake up or let ’em screw you.

Wake up or let ’em screw you.

Wake up or let ’em screw you.