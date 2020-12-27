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Nashville explosion was actually a missile strike, and the target was the AT&T / NSA hardened switching facility “spy hub”
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763 views • December 27, 2020
Mike Adams – Natural News Dec 26, 2020:
We now have video evidence that an incoming missile initiated the explosion in Nashville. The following skyline video, embedded below, shows quite clearly an incoming missile trail immediately before the explosion.

We also now know that the location, which was blurred out by Google street maps, housed the AT&T / NSA VoIP Router Complex, which allows the NSA to spy on all phone conversations and phone texts of anyone using the AT&T network. The Intercept article, “The Wiretap Rooms,” explains the existence of “hidden NSA spy hubs” all across America.

The former owner of the building is reportedly Cerebus Capital, which is tied to Yagoobzadeh, which acquired some ownership of Dominion Voting Systems.

Various internet analysts say the blast appears to have been intended to halt a Dominion voting machines audit that was about to take place in the building as well, although that has not yet been confirmed.

No matter what the motive, you can rest assured the media will find some White conservative gun owner to blame for everything, as that’s always their propaganda narrative.

Incoming missile proves this was a military operation, launched from an aircraft

Continues with Photos at http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=223841

Further Info:
Brabantian- Does Nashville Bombing Signal a CIA vs NSA War?:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/12/brabantian-nsa-cia-war.html

Video Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6aM7WHm-NA
Austin Kellerman
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nashvilletennesseemissile strikeat and t-nsa hardened switching facility spy hub
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