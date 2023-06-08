Create New Account
Nicole: Why is the CCP becoming more and more militarily aggressive? Because the CCP has deeply infiltrated the U.S.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
6/7/2023 【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】Nicole: Why is the CCP becoming more and more militarily aggressive? Because the CCP has deeply infiltrated the U.S., which has done nothing to stop it. That makes the CCP think that they can do anything they want in this country.

6/7/2023 【妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目】妮可：为何中共在军事上对美国越发挑衅？因为中共深入渗透美国，而美国却没采取任何措施来阻止中共。因此，中共知道他们可以在美国为所欲为。

