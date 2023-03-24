Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EXPOSED YOUR tax dollars are being used for AI to TRACK YOU
183 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


March 23, 2023


The Biden Administration was met with huge backlash last year when it announced plans to establish a ‘Ministry of Truth.’ Plans eventually were put on pause, but Glenn warned back then that the far-left would just find a more secretive way to accomplish the same goals. And now, thanks to a new report from the Federalist, we know more details about those plans. The Federalist reports that ‘our tax dollars are funding the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) technology that will allow the government to easily discover “problematic” speech and track Americans reading or partaking in such conversations.’ Glenn has all the details in this clip — like how there have been over 500 contracts or grants given to companies to partner with the federal government to accomplish these terrifying goals…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMVXxQ93nRs

Keywords
technologyaiartificial intelligencefundingamericansconversationglenn beckreadingfederal governmentfar-leftgoalsgrantscontractsplanstrackingmachine learningsecretiveministry of truthterrifyingmltax dollarsfederalistbiden administrationearly discoveryproblematic speech

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket