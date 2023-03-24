EXPOSED YOUR tax dollars are being used for AI to TRACK YOU

Glenn Beck





March 23, 2023





The Biden Administration was met with huge backlash last year when it announced plans to establish a ‘Ministry of Truth.’ Plans eventually were put on pause, but Glenn warned back then that the far-left would just find a more secretive way to accomplish the same goals. And now, thanks to a new report from the Federalist, we know more details about those plans. The Federalist reports that ‘our tax dollars are funding the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) technology that will allow the government to easily discover “problematic” speech and track Americans reading or partaking in such conversations.’ Glenn has all the details in this clip — like how there have been over 500 contracts or grants given to companies to partner with the federal government to accomplish these terrifying goals…





