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How to VACCINE MANDATE PROTEST Olympia Washington 8.28.2021
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125 views • August 29, 2021
This is my second protest, you can see my first vid on my channel, this video is showing how we can stand up and fight back against the bio medical security state mandated by our tyrannical politicians. PLEASE SHARE its time to EMBOLDEN THE PEOPLE.
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