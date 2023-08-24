TC: "Not a friend. Bitchy little man. He's a little fussy man." 🤣😁😂

Trump: "When I debated Biden, this was in front of probably not a friend of yours, Chris Wallace was the moderator."





Tucker: "Not a friend. Bitchy little man. He's a little fussy man." pic.twitter.com/4UOj3FnKLd





— TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 24, 2023

pic.twitter.com/4UOj3FnKLd



