TC: "Not a friend. Bitchy little man. He's a little fussy man." 🤣😁😂

Published Yesterday

Trump: "When I debated Biden, this was in front of probably not a friend of yours, Chris Wallace was the moderator."


Tucker: "Not a friend. Bitchy little man. He's a little fussy man." pic.twitter.com/4UOj3FnKLd


— TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 24, 2023

pic.twitter.com/4UOj3FnKLd


Keywords
interviewarrestindictmentimpactpresident donald j trumpgop debate

