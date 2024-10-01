© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Land Grab Disguised as a Fire and a UN Smart City forced on a People w/ Michelle Melendez
Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.comShow more
Michelle Melendez joins the program to explain what really occurred in Lahaina Hawaii. Now that time has passed, she and others have been able to collect more information and assess what is really going on with Maui and the apparent land grab disguised as a fire. You can read inside details about this catastrophe at https://greatmauilandgrabbook.com
You can follow Michelle Melendez at https://blossominnerwellness.com/
MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
