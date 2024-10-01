BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Land Grab Disguised as a Fire and a UN Smart City forced on a People w/ Michelle Melendez
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
608 followers
2280 views • 7 months ago


Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.comShow more

Leela Q: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308

Michelle Melendez joins the program to explain what really occurred in Lahaina Hawaii. Now that time has passed, she and others have been able to collect more information and assess what is really going on with Maui and the apparent land grab disguised as a fire. You can read inside details about this catastrophe at https://greatmauilandgrabbook.com

You can follow Michelle Melendez at https://blossominnerwellness.com/

MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

