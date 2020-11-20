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Big Changes Coming to the Zach Drew Show - Stand With Us
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13 views • November 20, 2020
Big changes are coming to the Zach Drew Show! As we get closer to Thanksgiving, we have so much to be thankful for, including the amazing growth that God has supplied over the past two years.
We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our partners in the faith: you, the viewers. You have been with us through thick and thin, and we are asking you to stand with us in faith again. On today’s show, we are casting the vision for 2021, and we are believing God to meet some very big goals.
Also, don’t miss the second half of the show! We are going to be discussing some very important updates with the election that you won’t want to miss.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our partners in the faith: you, the viewers. You have been with us through thick and thin, and we are asking you to stand with us in faith again. On today’s show, we are casting the vision for 2021, and we are believing God to meet some very big goals.
Also, don’t miss the second half of the show! We are going to be discussing some very important updates with the election that you won’t want to miss.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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