Russian writer and journalist Reads the Story of a resident of Mariupol Olga Seletskaya. - The woman miraculously Survived the Ukrainian Secret Services.

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‘They’re [Ukrainian secret services] fascists, real brutes. Old men, women, teens... It didn’t matter. They acted like beasts.’ Russian writer and journalist Natalia Osipova reads the story of a resident of Mariupol Olga Seletskaya. The woman miraculously survived after being tortured by the Ukrainian secret services. This video was prepared as part of the project ‘Donbass: Testimonies of pain’, when famous people read real stories of Donbass residents. You can view other parts of this project using the hashtag #Testimoniesofpain