EPOCH TV | US Says Lab Leak the Most Likely COVID-19 Origin; Agenda Against Gas Stoves Moves Forward

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/MostLikelyOriginYT

A lab leak in China was the most likely origin of COVID-19, according to a new analysis from the U.S. Department of Energy. The assessment comes to a similar conclusion as the FBI, and would put the Chinese regime in the spotlight yet again for its efforts to block investigations into where the virus originated.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is warning of a new threat to public health: gas stoves. The DOE is now proposing regulations that could block about half of all gas stoves currently on the market.