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You Can't Catch A Virus
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324 views • April 16, 2020
This video clip discusses the fact that you can't catch a virus.
This video clip was created using the following videos:
Your Government is Lying - You CANNOT Catch viruses - MAKE THIS VIRAL, maybe you can catch it
Video link:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqaN1itkPAcw/
David Ike - The Coronavirus Conspiracy HOW COVID-19 WILL SEIZE YOUR RIGHTS DESTROY OUR ECOMOMY
Video link:
This video was taken down by YouTube since it didn't support the official narrative concerning Covid-19.
This video clip was created using the following videos:
Your Government is Lying - You CANNOT Catch viruses - MAKE THIS VIRAL, maybe you can catch it
Video link:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqaN1itkPAcw/
David Ike - The Coronavirus Conspiracy HOW COVID-19 WILL SEIZE YOUR RIGHTS DESTROY OUR ECOMOMY
Video link:
This video was taken down by YouTube since it didn't support the official narrative concerning Covid-19.
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