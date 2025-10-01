Babylon is fallen: cardinal supports abortions & LGBT ‘parade’ at the Vatican

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 30, 2025.





Michael Voris abused by roman catholic priest: https://thecatholicherald.com/article/michael-voris-alleges-abuse-by-notre-dame-priest-and-university-cover-up





Cardinal Marx Says Law Allowing Abortions ‘Contributed to Peace’ in Germany. This is absolutely revolting! This is the same cardinal who also stated that homosexuality is not a sin but that goes against Leviticus 18:22 & Leviticus 20:13 & who agrees that abortions ‘contribute to peace’ in Germany!





80% of Vatican prelates are homos: https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame





$1.5 billion fine to archdiocese of Los Angeles for abuse of children: https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-10-16/archdiocese-of-los-angeles-to-pay-880-million-in-the-largest-clergy-sexual-abuse-settlement





333,000 French children abused by the roman catholic church: https://www.npr.org/2021/10/05/1043302348/france-catholic-church-sexual-abuse-report-children





400,000 Spaniard children abused by the roman catholic church: https://www.voanews.com/a/investigation-400-000-may-have-suffered-sexual-abuse-from-spain-s-clergy-lay-people/7330854.html





Pope Leo taps married homosexual chef to run an “eco-friendly” restaurant at summer residence.





LGBT rainbow parade profanes St Peter’s Basilica. In December 2023, the now late Jesuit pope Francis approved the blessing of same-sex or homosexual roman catholic unions. In January 2025, the same late Jesuit pope Francis invited homosexual Italian men to become roman catholic priests.





And now, under Jesuit pope Francis 2.0, or pope Leo XIV, the support for homosexuality continues as we saw with the two recent examples of his pro-homosexual stance.





Homosexuality is not about love whatsoever, but it is all about lust by having a carnal mind and that points to Romans 8:7-8. The passage says: 7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be. 8 So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.





Do not be carnally mind but abide in the Holy Spirit by obeying God. To do that, you MUST COME OUT of Babylon as per God’s last angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5.





You must come out of Babylon and subscribe to the biblical teachings of Christ rather than following the precepts of the antichrist pope who supports sexual sins. COME OUT OF Babylon and follow Christ and His biblical teachings before God will miserably destroy the roman catholic church in Revelation 18:8-9.





