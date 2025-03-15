US Central Command has announced the death of Iraqi ISIS leader, Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Central Command has announced the death of Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, also known as “Abu Khadijah,” who was a top ISIS leader overseeing global operations.
He was killed along with another ISIS operative in an airstrike carried out in Al Anbar Province, Iraq.
The operation was conducted in coordination with Iraqi intelligence and security forces.