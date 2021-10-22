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Jab - Clot Shot - A Crown of Thorns! Alien Spikes clog and override our creators perfect system. ,
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72 views • October 22, 2021
A Crown of Thorns was placed on Christ, and one wil be placed on you if you allow it. Covid was created just to vaxx the population with a double cross. A spike to the brain to hi-Jack yet another system. Look through the bullshit, see Ovid’s Magnum Opus - Metamorphosis. Realize One ring to rule them all; 9 represents consciousness and also completion. Do not accept their final solution.
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