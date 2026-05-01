From Kupyansk Core To Outskirts: Russia Regains Ground Amid Ukrainian Setbacks

The operational situation for the Ukrainian army in the Sumy region continues to deteriorate by the day. The Russian ‘North’ task force is putting pressure on several fronts, forcing the Ukrainian command to redeploy additional reserves. The deployment of Ukraine’s 425th Separate Assault Regiment has failed to turn the tide in this area.

On April 30, meanwhile, Russian forces captured Korchakovka, north of Sumy. The settlement was defended by units of the Ukrainian 71st Airborne Brigade. Fighting in this sector is particularly intense. Therefore, establishing control over Korchakovka is a major tactical success for Russia.

Russian troop advances have also been reported in the Novodmitrovka area. Assault units dislodged Ukrainian troops from their positions north and south of the village. A sweep of the adjacent forest areas is underway.

The Kharkiv sector of the front has remained relatively quiet over the past two days. However, units of the Russian 71st Motorized Rifle Division have achieved local successes. They established control over the village of Pokalyane, which is east of Volchansk.

Kupyansk remains a key location on the front line. Both sides have made significant efforts to gain control of the city. Initially, the Russian army was pushed back and driven from its positions in the central and northern parts of Kupyansk. Ukraine also attempted to launch a major strike from the Radkivka area toward the river to the north. The Ukrainian command planned to cut off the Russian garrison’s supply lines completely. However, these attempts yielded no results.

It can now be said that the Ukrainian army’s offensive potential has dried up completely. Russian troops have regained control of the northern districts of Kupyansk.

Ukrainian forces can only turn the tide in their favor by pulling additional troops to this section of the front. However, there are no signs that sufficient reserves are available. This means the city’s fate is all but sealed.

The situation near Pokrovsk remains extremely tense. Nevertheless, on April 30, Russian assault units seized control of the village of Novoaleksandrovka. This secures the flanks of the advancing force, allowing it to continue moving westward.

Despite high activity on key sections of the front, the main events have not yet begun. It appears the Russian command is waiting for the right moment to launch the summer offensive.

https://southfront.press/russia-regains-ground-amid-ukrainian-setbacks/