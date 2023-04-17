Stigmatist Priest Video & Message From The Lord Jesus Christ to Padre Lukasz Modlitwa, February 2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





April 16, 2023





A message from Our Lord Jesus Christ to Polish priest and stigmatist Padre Lukasz Modlitwa.





Note to viewers:





In the past centuries, there were many zealous followers of Jesus who experienced revelations, mystical experiences of Jesus, and in the 21st century we also have the opportunity to meet a priest in Poland, to whom the Lord Jesus appears every Friday and gives the Word, a message important for us and for the world. When faith among people weakens, when many times sin is pulsating in the environments in which we live, the Lord Jesus sends a priest, a mystic who reveals His word to repeatedly encourage us to the path of conversion, to revive the faith in our hearts that only Jesus through all can guide us and protect us from everything. Experiencing Father Luke's prayer, many convert and make decisions to change their lives and enter the path of a close relationship with Jesus. They themselves do not know why this is happening, initially saying "I don't know what, but something has changed, it's different, it's better". Only with time do they realize that the Lord Jesus touched them with His grace and mercy through Fr. Łukasz. MODLITWA





Today I saw the Lord Jesus full of sorrow and horror, with tears in his eyes, dressed in a tunic from which a beautiful brightness was coming out. The hands of the Lord Jesus were directed towards the whole world. Then after a long time the Lord Jesus said:

My Son, My Son (and tears flowed from the eyes of the Lord Jesus). Look what they did to My Church (and after a while the Lord Jesus showed the Church in dark clouds – a picture symbolizing the reign of the evil spirit in the Church. And the Church as temples from which blood was flowing on the earth – a picture symbolizing the profanation of the Holy Sacrament, the celebration of Masses by bishops and priests in grave sins, the ministry of lay extraordinary men and women, as well as the presence of women in the presbytery of the altar – the sacred place of the Holy Sacrament).

Look My dear son, My whole Church has been destroyed (after these words tears flowed from the eyes of the Lord Jesus).

Then the Lord Jesus said: Please save My Church which has been destroyed so much and is under the influence of an evil spirit.

This is why I want you to be the pillar on which the Holy Church will be rebuilt by the way of martyrdom and the cross.

I ask My faithful to help you with this by prayer, fasting and open hearts.

Please save My Church.

Son, today I especially bless all the participants of tomorrow’s prayer meeting, during which I will be healing the sick and the suffering by the sacred wounds that you carry on your body. That will be the time when the blind will be regaining their sight, the paralysed will begin to walk, the deaf will regain their hearing and all illnesses will be passing away in My Name.

Jesus +++





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQa_fG0Ay7g



