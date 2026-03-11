BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Healing For The Fractured Soul 59 | Fallout of Church Abuse | Mike Bickle's Granddaughter Speaks Out
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1458 followers
16 views • Yesterday

The rise and slow but steady fall of Mike Bickle and the major charismatic movement known as IHOP have made headlines over the past couple of years. Adult victims, some of whom were children or young adults, have finally felt safe enough to tell their stories. But what of the family members of cult-type leaders? How do they pick up the pieces of a life that was shaken to its core? How do they keep faith in God when not just the men of God but their very own fathers and grandfathers are the ones who are to blame? Shiloh Bickle is Mike Bickle's granddaughter and she tells her story of how she found out about her grandfather and her own father's affair. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-59/

Keywords
healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationdidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselinghealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiesmike bicklecoping mechanismsfractured mindpstdheal broken heartsmike bickle granddaughtershiloh bickle
