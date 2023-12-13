Zelensky Literally Met with His 'Real Owners' Yesterday - Top Dogs of the U.S. Weapons Manufacturers - more than willing to Exchange Ukrainians for $$$

Zelensky literally met with his real owners yesterday.

With the the top dogs of the U.S. weapons manufacturers, who are more than willing to exchange Ukrainians for $$$.

In attendance at the event were BAE Systems President Tom Arsenault, Day & Zimmermann Chairman and CEO Harold Yo, Boeing President Theodore Colbert, Sierra Nevada Corporation CEO Fatih Ozmen, Northrop Grumman Vice President Stephen O'Brien, RTX Vice President Jeff Shockey, Vice -President of Lockheed Martin. Raymond Piselli, General Dynamics Vice President Mark Ruale, D&M Holding CEO Daniel Powers, AeroVironment Vice President Charles Dean.

🐻 Somehow Zee and the gang thought it was a good idea to publish this...