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LARS MUHL ~ The Mystic Wayseer Rockstar UFO´s, Jesus & Demons & 5G Prisoners [Age Of Truth TV]
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21 views • December 03, 2020
Former Danish Rockstar, singer and musician LARS MUHL has become an international Wayseer, a spiritual speaker and lecturer all over the world, a Mystery School teacher, truth seeker and author of numerous best-selling books on the esoteric, ancient religions and holy scriptures, universal knowledge, truth seeing and the occult. He is also a cultural activist and a critical controversial public voice against the roll-out of 5G. He is urging the people of the world to WAKE UP in order to understand who they are and use their full potential.
A UFO witness and experiencer, Lars Muhl is certain of endless Alien, Extra-Terrestrial civilisations in other star systems, and possibly on Earth. How are we - human beings - connected to other dimensions?
Interviewed by AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Lucas Alexander in June 2019.
Here is the incredible life-story of a famous artist whose life changed dramatically when he fell deeply ill and was bedridden for 3 years, until he met a spiritual Wayseer, medium and clairvoyant who changed his life overnight. Lars Muhl has made an eye-opening documentary about this man, Calle de Montségur aka. THE SEER. Lars Muhl became "the wizards apprentice" and opened up to a completely new and adventurous life, now having become an inspiration to many people, not only in his native Denmark, but around the world with his lectures, speeches and spiritual seminars.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
_______________________________
- REINCARNATION & THE KARMA WHEEL DEATH TRAP SOUL PRISON
- Where do we GO when we die?
- Can we ESCAPE THE ARCHON-DEMONS? What is God / Source?
- WHO WAS JESUS REALLY? Did the Church LIE about Jesus and his
"initiated" Mary Magdalene?
- Why is JESUS such an important figure? To keep us in fear of wrong-
doing - or for greater enlightenment?
- 5G - THE ROLL-OUT of the 5th generation of dangerous
electromagnetic fields and radiation. WHY DO "THEY" DO IT? And
why in such a hurry?
- The media in Denmark claims that anti-5G activists are spreading
Russian disinformation! WHY? Why is Lars Muhl being targeted for
speaking out against 5G and warning us about the possible health
effects? Life threatening technology and A.I.
- New Age Good? New Age Bad? New World vs. New World Order.
- ENERGY IS EVERYTHING. Frequencies, Energy, Vibrations - the grand
universal connection. The frequency change.
- Self-development, Healing, Regression, Meditation, Clairvoyance.
- A unique life-journey. From rock singer to truth seeker and soul
searcher.
- The climate change crisis
- Lucid Dreaming
- Soul Contracts
.........and this and much more in this intense, spirited and dynamic 2 hour 10 mins. conversation with Age Of Truth TV presenter and investigative interviewer Lucas Alexander.
Filmed in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 12, 2019.
For more on LARS MUHL, visit his website:
http://www.larsmuhl.dk
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
A UFO witness and experiencer, Lars Muhl is certain of endless Alien, Extra-Terrestrial civilisations in other star systems, and possibly on Earth. How are we - human beings - connected to other dimensions?
Interviewed by AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Lucas Alexander in June 2019.
Here is the incredible life-story of a famous artist whose life changed dramatically when he fell deeply ill and was bedridden for 3 years, until he met a spiritual Wayseer, medium and clairvoyant who changed his life overnight. Lars Muhl has made an eye-opening documentary about this man, Calle de Montségur aka. THE SEER. Lars Muhl became "the wizards apprentice" and opened up to a completely new and adventurous life, now having become an inspiration to many people, not only in his native Denmark, but around the world with his lectures, speeches and spiritual seminars.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
_______________________________
- REINCARNATION & THE KARMA WHEEL DEATH TRAP SOUL PRISON
- Where do we GO when we die?
- Can we ESCAPE THE ARCHON-DEMONS? What is God / Source?
- WHO WAS JESUS REALLY? Did the Church LIE about Jesus and his
"initiated" Mary Magdalene?
- Why is JESUS such an important figure? To keep us in fear of wrong-
doing - or for greater enlightenment?
- 5G - THE ROLL-OUT of the 5th generation of dangerous
electromagnetic fields and radiation. WHY DO "THEY" DO IT? And
why in such a hurry?
- The media in Denmark claims that anti-5G activists are spreading
Russian disinformation! WHY? Why is Lars Muhl being targeted for
speaking out against 5G and warning us about the possible health
effects? Life threatening technology and A.I.
- New Age Good? New Age Bad? New World vs. New World Order.
- ENERGY IS EVERYTHING. Frequencies, Energy, Vibrations - the grand
universal connection. The frequency change.
- Self-development, Healing, Regression, Meditation, Clairvoyance.
- A unique life-journey. From rock singer to truth seeker and soul
searcher.
- The climate change crisis
- Lucid Dreaming
- Soul Contracts
.........and this and much more in this intense, spirited and dynamic 2 hour 10 mins. conversation with Age Of Truth TV presenter and investigative interviewer Lucas Alexander.
Filmed in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 12, 2019.
For more on LARS MUHL, visit his website:
http://www.larsmuhl.dk
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
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