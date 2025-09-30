This is my slightly edited version of "Do Not Watch This Video" a video produced by Matt Long AKA "WOKETOWN". I've simply added an intro which is also by Matt Long, a few extra clips and a music video at the end of the video by "tellmewhatyoulove's back". Please subscribe to WOKETOWN and tellmewhatyoulove's back if you haven't already.





"Warning: Do not watch this video unless you ultimately want to have your perception shaken. So many people mistake what we believe and use things we don’t believe to disprove our beliefs. This video is something I’ve put a lot of time into to set the record straight on what I believe and don’t believe. And I guarantee if you think my beliefs are ridiculous, I probably think what you think my beliefs are is ridiculous too." Matt Long AKA WOKETOWN





Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.





Thank you for watching.





This channel is not monetized





81 Government & Affiliate Documents that admit Flat Earth:

https://www.terre-plate.org/library/CIA%20NASA%20Documents/81%20Government%20_%20Affiliate%20Documents%20that%20admit%20Flat%20Earth-converted.pdf





Source Channels. Used with Thanks





---- YOUTUBE STRIKES AGAIN..!!!





Matt Long - WOKETOWN -- This channel was removed because it violated our Community Guidelines.





Do Not Watch This Video -- This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.









Government Documents - Dean Odle -- This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.





----





tellmewhatyoulove's back (Music video & graphics)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg4_8m7Dlpi0run1heWvStA





----





F... E.... Sun & Moon Clock app https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Your solution to Google censorship





Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.





Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others. Thank you





⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣I am HEAVILY CENSORED! Go to my other video platforms





This channel is not monetized





⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Go to my other video platforms





Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/search?query=john+thor&kind=video&sensitivity_id=normal&duration=all&sort=new





ODYSEE:

https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0





Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JohnThor





YouTube (New):

https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos





HOAX REALITY on ODYSEE

https://odysee.com/@HOAX-REALITY:1





Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others. Thank you





Shared from and subscribe to:

JohnThor

https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos



