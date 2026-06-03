Satanist feminism transvestite fallen angel Lilith Jezebel Ashtoreth torturing 12 million children!!

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). Satan Lucifer's fallen angel parasite vampires like the transvestite Lilith Jezebel Ashtoreth Sophia Gaia are cut off from God's life source energy, so they are using their millions of nephilim reptilian hybrid New Age spiritualist Satanist witch feminist lesbian sisterhood & gay brotherhood elites to run their 5000 year old Noah's days global child-trafficking parasite industry to torture 12 million children to feed on their human soul energy to survive. It is the millions of fake unbiblical job position pastors & millions of fake Christians, who are covering up all of these things and harboring the criminals just like Judas Iscariot cowardly traitors, because of fear of assassination attempts & fear of genetic descendant idols getting slaughtered & fear of ridicule from all church donators & fear of starvation attempts & fear of demon spirit attacks who rip in half their own Satanist Catholic exorcist priests & fear of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes or every hotel room & fear of getting gang-stalked by tens of thousands of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins & fear of everything anything, so they betray God & betray the human specie & betray us real Christian brothers & betray the 12 million children who are being tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & satanically sacrificed & eaten and their leftover human meat & bone ashes thrown into their church food & supermarket groceries & fast food which they watch their fellow church donators eat in silence, and they allow all these things to continue for 5000 years by the fallen angels by their condoning silence to give their human authority permission, because the fallen angels do not have that authority. We real Christians are protecting them & their families now, but after the rapture, these millions of fake pastors & fake Christians will be the ones tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & satanically sacrificed & eaten. The fake Christians do not even want to read our daily sermons or watch our daily sermon videos, because they are unpleasant and do not itch their ears, and they only watch by the millions the sensational intriguing videos by Satanist Christian monetized YouTube business ministry “Temple money-changers profiteers” “doctrines of demons deceivers” “YouTube Satanist company recommended videos listings” fake Christians’ videos by the millions to make them wealthy & rich. Something is wrong with this Christian community. It is ironic that they complain and make a huge commotion when the restaurant food is slightly lukewarm like them. Warn the 6 billion neighbors & 2.5 billion Christian church donators with love and shout from the rooftops what is whispered in secret, so that every CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassin & witch & black magician & nephilim demon spirit reptilian hybrid “12 million children child-torturer” pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite & their fallen angel spirit guides & your millions of Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Satanist church member witch assassins hear you extremely clearly, so that all the fake Christians will run away from you in sheer terror and only the 0.001% real Christians are left with you to fight for Jesus & his self-sacrificial love & his reputation & his testimony & to prove his Word. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are Satan Lucifer’s butcher, and you are looking forward to 12 million more children being tortured & sodomized & eaten alive & sacrificed and looking forward to eating their human meat & bone ashes in your church food & supermarket groceries & fast food & restaurant food & thousands of Epstein Island type reptilian elites’ party venues’ dinners.



Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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