MEP Clare Daly: "Long Live Palestine. Long Live Gaza"
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago

A historic crime is unfolding in Gaza & the EU is in it up to its neck. MEPs sit & watch the slaughter & cannot even condemn it, calling it a "humanitarian crisis," as if it was caused by the weather.

Infamy. EU will never live down the shame of today's resolution.

Source @Real World News


Keywords
israelwar crimesmepclare daly

