© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ano Turtiaisen murhapäivät selvillä
Follow
0
Share
Report
199 views • October 10, 2021
Gematrisesti ja astrologisesti aivan oikein sekä numerologisesti täsmäävät kellonajat
tulivat rukouksessa. Niille jotka eivät ole tietoisia : kaikki murhat jne tehdään AINA astrologisina ja gematrisina täydellisen tarkkoina hetkinä. Muuten ne eivät onnistu.
tulivat rukouksessa. Niille jotka eivät ole tietoisia : kaikki murhat jne tehdään AINA astrologisina ja gematrisina täydellisen tarkkoina hetkinä. Muuten ne eivät onnistu.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.