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Special Show - Uvalde, TX Shooting - Where do we go from here?
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70 views • May 27, 2022
In light of the past week’s tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are discussing details that might not have been thought about before. Why were law enforcement outside for so long? Why was a mother handcuffed trying to get into the school? What do we do with the anger we have at this time? How do we move past this tragedy without causing more damage by infringing on rights? Where do we go from here?
We need to draw near to God, focus our anger on righteous anger against evil and the enemy who is trying to kill, steal, and destroy. And remain on our knees as we hold up these individuals in prayer during this time.
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------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
We need to draw near to God, focus our anger on righteous anger against evil and the enemy who is trying to kill, steal, and destroy. And remain on our knees as we hold up these individuals in prayer during this time.
------------------------------
Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
---------------------------------
Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828
Support Beauty for Ashes Directly – https://beautyforashes.tv/sponsors/
Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222
Use Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at www.holyhydrogen.com
Save on Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin with Dr. Stella
Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.drstellamd.com
Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475
------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTaniaJoy
🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson
🏘FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforashes222
📱FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beauty4ashes222 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajoygibson/
🧑💻Website: www.beautyforashes.tv
------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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