Next PLANDEMIC Already Underway Global Elites To HYPE Marburg Virus FEAR & Deploy Next Bioweapon

Stew Peters Show





May 4, 2023





The next fake pandemic will be used to strip what little freedom we have left.

Dr. Lee Vliet is here to detail how health elites are using the Marburg virus to gin up fear and cause a panic.

The outbreaks being reported are all in very remote areas of Africa.

In these poor African countries, there is no TV and news access to verify any of the claims being made.

There are already efforts to release a “vaccine” for the Marburg virus.

The Marburg virus is not easily transmissible but the lying media will claim otherwise to control the masses.

This is the exact same playbook that was used to lockdown the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fear is the weapon they are using and Americans must resist the next psyop.

Download Dr. Viliet’s Marburg virus fact sheet at http://TruthForHealth.org

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2m23oc-next-plandemic-already-underway-global-elites-to-hype-marburg-virus-fear-an.html