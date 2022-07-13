How the Environment Dictates the World Situation #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/srXwWRdqRIQ Did you know that the global food system and global economy has had a major influence on climate change? 🌡️ In this video, Tom Oliver, the author of the critically acclaimed book The Self Delusion: The Surprising Science of Our Connection to Each Other and the Natural World, shares his thoughts on how the global food system and global economy have changed over the years in response to climate change. According to Tom, the mindset revolving the global food system and economy has changed significantly since the recognition of climate change. 🌎 He shares that people as well as corporations have many suggestions on how to reverse the effects of climate change over the years, including the transformation of systems that have been neglected in the past such as the production of renewable energy. ☀️ What are your thoughts about the impact of climate change on the global food system and economy? Let us know in the comments.