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Agenda - Grinding America Down
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46 views • August 24, 2021
The time has come today
It is here !
Their final solution is underway.
Your Overlords:
Money Printers of every nation (all the same - The Grand Chessboard)
Intel agencies of every nation (The former's muscle w/military)
Corporate, Industrial and societal elites
Monarchs
Religions
Bureaucrats and Diplomats (International, local)
Have they got a "permanent" vacation for You - For You !
https://www.brighteon.com/a7859292-2eac-4b1b-9256-cc716b75d660
It is here !
Their final solution is underway.
Your Overlords:
Money Printers of every nation (all the same - The Grand Chessboard)
Intel agencies of every nation (The former's muscle w/military)
Corporate, Industrial and societal elites
Monarchs
Religions
Bureaucrats and Diplomats (International, local)
Have they got a "permanent" vacation for You - For You !
https://www.brighteon.com/a7859292-2eac-4b1b-9256-cc716b75d660
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