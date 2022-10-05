Create New Account
‘I saw it myself’ US vet describes HORROR from Ukraine's front lines
Published 2 months ago |
Glenn Beck


 Oct 4, 2022 Just how cruel has the Russian military been during its onslaught against Ukraine? Chad Robichaux, a U.S. combat veteran and Founder of Mighty Oaks Foundation, tells Glenn the Russians have committed certain horrors during today’s conflict with Ukraine that he hasn’t witnessed in any other war. Recently returned from the front lines, Robichaux describes those horrors that he witnessed firsthand. Plus, he tells Glenn he hasn’t seen proof of any significant American relief there, despite the billions of dollars sent to Ukraine from the U.S. government. So where DID the money go?!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsJ0QnCylns

current eventsmilitarycrueltyrussiauswarunited statesukraineglenn beckcombat veteranfront lineshorrorschad robichauxamerican reliefwhere is the money

