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How The Greatest Scam in World History was Done: Prof.Mattias Desmet-Atty.Reiner Fuellmich
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290 views • December 08, 2021
The greatest scam in world history is being exposed on a daily basis. How did it get this far? If you wonder why there is such a HUGE divide between people. If you are someone that can CLEARLY SEE that the people of the world are being divided between those that refuse to see what their own eyes see, and hear what their own ears hear. There is some GREAT advice in this video on what we can do to wake up people that clearly are suffering from mass psychosis. Since the problem has been truly identified now, there are many ideas for solutions in this interview.
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